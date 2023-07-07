Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 2,015 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MS opened at $83.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.02. The company has a market capitalization of $139.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

