Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 3,852 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,559,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Exelon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after buying an additional 343,201 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,530,000 after buying an additional 3,055,563 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Exelon by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,623,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,726,000 after buying an additional 5,584,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.43.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

