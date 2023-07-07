Asset Dedication LLC Sells 526 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 247,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,994,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,736,000 after purchasing an additional 186,588 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 108,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.