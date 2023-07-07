Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Sells 1,175 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 4.4% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. SVB Securities cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.68.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.4 %

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $469.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $482.56 and its 200 day moving average is $488.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

