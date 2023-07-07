Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,400 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 243,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Astec Industries Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $42.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.20 and a beta of 1.55. Astec Industries has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average is $41.72.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $347.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.36 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astec Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.58%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,262,000 after buying an additional 354,483 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,297,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,140,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,816,000 after buying an additional 178,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASTE. StockNews.com began coverage on Astec Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

