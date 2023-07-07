AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stake Raised by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,675,870,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZN. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus reduced their target price on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $65.41 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The firm has a market cap of $202.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.87 and a 200-day moving average of $70.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

