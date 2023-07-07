Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.2 %

DIS opened at $88.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.68. The firm has a market cap of $162.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

