Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Short Interest Down 17.6% in June

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

Get Autohome alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autohome

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Autohome by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Autohome by 2.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Autohome by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Autohome by 7.2% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.70. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.22. Autohome has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $40.89.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.00%. Analysts expect that Autohome will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.