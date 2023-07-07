Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.67.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of AX stock opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $247,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,797,318.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $20,955,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Axos Financial by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,670,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,605,000 after purchasing an additional 485,842 shares during the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Axos Financial by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,304,000 after purchasing an additional 187,763 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Axos Financial by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,555,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,443,000 after purchasing an additional 177,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Axos Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,466,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,081,000 after purchasing an additional 173,836 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.