Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Down to $13.37

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday. The stock had previously closed at $13.37, but opened at $12.92. Azul shares last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 275,060 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZUL. UBS Group raised shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Azul from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.90 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.60 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Azul currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.74.

Azul Trading Down 8.4 %

The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $862.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.89 million. Equities analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Azul by 83.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Azul during the first quarter valued at $3,449,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Azul by 10.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Azul by 74.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 52.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile



Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

See Also

