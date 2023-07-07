Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Gap Down to $6.59

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.59, but opened at $6.31. Banco Santander (Brasil) shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 162,531 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander (Brasil) presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.00.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.0816 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 4.7%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12,833.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation platform; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

