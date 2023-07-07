Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Down to $3.75

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.75, but opened at $3.65. Banco Santander shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 283,148 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAN shares. HSBC lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 17.93%. On average, analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth about $45,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 145,100,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489,652 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 87.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,413 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,521,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after buying an additional 3,805,547 shares in the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.