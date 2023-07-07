Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Insider Christine Chivily Sells 764 Shares

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Free Report) insider Christine Chivily sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $18,855.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.69. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $34.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 27.58%.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bankwell Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Bankwell Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWFG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 299.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 49.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 32.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bankwell Financial Group

(Free Report)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.