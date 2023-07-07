Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 963 BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.08% of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 660.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after buying an additional 108,909 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,474,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 25,477 shares in the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $44.16 and a twelve month high of $49.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average is $46.67.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.2762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.