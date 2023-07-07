Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) by 81.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,792 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 284,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 180,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,014,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,581,000 after purchasing an additional 237,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth $712,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Securities reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $6.37 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.39 and a beta of -0.14.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, CFO Andrew Booth bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew Booth purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $997,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,012,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,201,454.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

