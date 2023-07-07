Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Holdings in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) by 300.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in COMPASS Pathways were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 8.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. 19.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.51. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

