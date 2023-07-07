Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.16. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $39.35.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 10.52%. Analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $810,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities downgraded PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Roth Capital upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.65.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

