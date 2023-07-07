Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $74,000 in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Movado Group by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 41,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,996 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Movado Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 56,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Movado Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Movado Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 141,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123 shares in the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOV. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Movado Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Movado Group Stock Performance

Shares of MOV opened at $26.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $578.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.99. Movado Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $37.31.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. Movado Group had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $144.91 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Movado Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

