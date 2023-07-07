Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $76,000 in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares during the second quarter worth about $414,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

Shares of CWEB opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.67. Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $74.22.

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Bull 2X Shares (CWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund provides 2x leveraged daily exposure to an index composed of overseas-listed Chinese internet companies. CWEB was launched on Nov 2, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

