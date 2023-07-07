Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 23,315 Shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,315 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.08% of AC Immune worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AC Immune by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AC Immune by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in AC Immune by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,082,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AC Immune during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AC Immune in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACIU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

AC Immune Stock Performance

ACIU opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.23. AC Immune SA has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $3.83.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that AC Immune SA will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AC Immune Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

