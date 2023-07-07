Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 41 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,187,000 after buying an additional 1,907,764 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after buying an additional 1,023,068 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $150,233,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,018,000 after purchasing an additional 247,425 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 448,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,757,000 after purchasing an additional 131,328 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $514.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.87. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $553.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $5,211,229.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,067,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,615,730.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $1,330,388.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,099,939.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $5,211,229.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,067,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,615,730.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,088 shares of company stock worth $19,081,728. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

