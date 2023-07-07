Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $48,000 Position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 499.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pulmonx

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,189,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,083,455.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $43,348.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 157,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 10,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $126,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,189,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,083,455.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,376 shares of company stock worth $326,319 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pulmonx Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUNG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pulmonx from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pulmonx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $12.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $484.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.61. Pulmonx Co. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $24.49.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 102.69%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Pulmonx’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx Profile

(Free Report)

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Recommended Stories

