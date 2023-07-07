Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 83,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.
ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average of $38.63.
About ARK Innovation ETF
The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.
