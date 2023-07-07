Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 83,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average of $38.63.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.