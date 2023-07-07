Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Down to $7.97

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.97, but opened at $7.73. Barclays shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 1,680,545 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BCS lowered their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 190 ($2.41) in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Barclays by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 77,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 11,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 95,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

