Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,594 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,730 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,028,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,266,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,358,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,682,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,134,486,000 after acquiring an additional 562,742 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987,691 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $51.36.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

Insider Activity

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.