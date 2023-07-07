Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives $76.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

BECN stock opened at $80.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.64. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $84.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 5.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 99,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.07 per share, with a total value of $5,999,791.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,171,964 shares in the company, valued at $911,379,877.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,163. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 99,880 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.07 per share, with a total value of $5,999,791.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,171,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,379,877.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,209 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

