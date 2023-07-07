Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 25000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Benton Resources Stock Down 9.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Benton Resources Company Profile

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, palladium, and lithium resources. The company's projects include the Far Lake project located west of Thunder Bay, Ontario; and the Abernethy property located southwest of Kenora, Ontario.

