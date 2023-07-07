Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BYND. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,907,000 after purchasing an additional 150,345 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 114.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 298,321 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,875,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Beyond Meat by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 194,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

BYND stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $44.59. The company has a market cap of $875.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.08.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BYND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

