Bihua Chen Purchases 800,000 Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Stock

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,927,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bihua Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Bihua Chen acquired 450,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.63 per share, with a total value of $20,533,500.00.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 1.41. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $55.55.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLTX. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,916,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $4,439,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $17,208,000. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $4,002,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MLTX shares. Wedbush upped their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $33.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. SVB Securities increased their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

See Also

