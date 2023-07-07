BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

NASDAQ:BB opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.55. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.36 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 65.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

