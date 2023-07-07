BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Trading Up 3.2%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) was up 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.41. Approximately 2,141,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 5,740,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

BlackBerry Stock Down 5.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Activity at BlackBerry

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.36 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 65.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $61,860.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,848.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 272,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 170,083 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 539,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 94,175 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 267,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 133,300 shares during the period. 38.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Articles

