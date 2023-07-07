BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 3M restated a maintains rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. CIBC upgraded BlackBerry from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.20 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.58.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.48. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 65.50%. The firm had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $61,860.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,679,000 after buying an additional 1,855,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,205,000 after purchasing an additional 923,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,430,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,048,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171,561 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,462,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.