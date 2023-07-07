BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BB. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. CIBC raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.20 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

BlackBerry Stock Down 5.8 %

BB stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.55. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 65.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $61,860.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in BlackBerry by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 272,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 170,083 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in BlackBerry by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 539,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 94,175 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackBerry by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 267,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 133,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

