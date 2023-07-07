BLB&B Advisors LLC Invests $223,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 18,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 8,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.7% in the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 75,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.46.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

