BLB&B Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after acquiring an additional 349,828,978 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,993,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,508,000 after buying an additional 122,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,434,000 after buying an additional 355,913 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,650,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,389,000 after buying an additional 130,431 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VOE opened at $137.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

