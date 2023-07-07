Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.82.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $88.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.43 and a 200 day moving average of $96.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

