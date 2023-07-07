BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $186.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.84.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.