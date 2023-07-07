Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives $2,759.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,759.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,632.69 on Friday. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,786.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market cap of $97.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,646.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,497.95.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Booking will post 136.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $1,447,583.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,069,259.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $1,447,583.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,069,259.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,984 shares of company stock worth $10,492,001 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

