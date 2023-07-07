Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Down to $7.52

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.52, but opened at $7.30. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 374,554 shares.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 46.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BORR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Borr Drilling by 3,450.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,059,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,768 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Borr Drilling by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,799 shares during the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

