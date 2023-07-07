Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Down to $7.52

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.52, but opened at $7.30. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 374,554 shares.
Borr Drilling Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 46.63%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borr Drilling
Borr Drilling Company Profile
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
