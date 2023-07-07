Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Gap Down to $4.89

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.89, but opened at $4.67. Brandywine Realty Trust shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 485,507 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $767.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $129.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 304.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 47,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,495,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 596,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,140,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,044,000 after acquiring an additional 434,866 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 251.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 165,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 21,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 163 properties and 23.0 million square feet as of March 31, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

