BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Gap Down to $17.35

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.35, but opened at $16.90. BridgeBio Pharma shares last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 107,956 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $722,243.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,432,889.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 24,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $342,180.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,408 shares in the company, valued at $510,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $722,243.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,432,889.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,004,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,442,000 after acquiring an additional 108,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,253,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,357,000 after purchasing an additional 187,251 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,223,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,941,000 after buying an additional 198,614 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 12.4% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,619,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 166.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,442,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,916,000 after buying an additional 901,628 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

