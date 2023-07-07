Brokerages Set Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) PT at $34.77

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.62.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 941,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2,883.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $21.90 on Friday. Antero Resources has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 3.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.88.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

