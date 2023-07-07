Brokerages Set Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Price Target at $16.83

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on E. HSBC raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 38.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 11.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 199.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 20,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,847 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENI Price Performance

Shares of ENI stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11. ENI has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $32.21.

ENI (NYSE:E – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $29.37 billion during the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 23.35%. As a group, analysts expect that ENI will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Featured Stories

