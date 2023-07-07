Brokerages Set Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Target Price at $83.57

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.57.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.13 per share, for a total transaction of $360,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,816 shares in the company, valued at $48,602,348.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,104,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,192,000 after acquiring an additional 87,333 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,458,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,782,000 after buying an additional 62,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,805,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,540,000 after buying an additional 43,252 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after acquiring an additional 999,459 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 43.9% during the first quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 1,512,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,171,000 after buying an additional 461,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $77.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $82.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $729.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is -254.55%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

