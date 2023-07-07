Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 5,729 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 13,904 shares.The stock last traded at $17.26 and had previously closed at $17.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBU shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24.

Brookfield Business Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.93). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBU. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 401,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 203,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 608,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 280,085 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 16,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,892,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,903,000 after buying an additional 106,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Further Reading

