Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRKR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Bruker Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $73.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day moving average is $73.58. Bruker has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Bruker had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

In other news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $1,074,131.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,964.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $12,009,594.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,349,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,111,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $1,074,131.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,964.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,720 shares of company stock worth $27,764,486 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 86.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 29,298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 8.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Bruker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Bruker by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bruker by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,386 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

