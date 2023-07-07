Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Short Interest Update

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,400 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the May 31st total of 519,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,274.0 days.

Buzzi Stock Performance

Shares of Buzzi stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. Buzzi has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $25.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65.

Buzzi Company Profile

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Buzzi Unicem S.p.A.

