Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Short Interest Update

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,400 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the May 31st total of 519,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,274.0 days.
Buzzi Stock Performance
Shares of Buzzi stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. Buzzi has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $25.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65.
Buzzi Company Profile
