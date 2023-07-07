Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Karna Nisewaner Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) VP Karna Nisewaner sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $23,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,795.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Karna Nisewaner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Karna Nisewaner sold 100 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total value of $22,857.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Karna Nisewaner sold 100 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $20,910.00.

CDNS stock opened at $230.07 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $242.65. The stock has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.14.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $770,945,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,017,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,627 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $885,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,677 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $227,854,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

