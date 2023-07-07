Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) PT Raised to $87.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s previous close.

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Argus upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of CP opened at $78.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $83.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.90. The firm has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 32.6% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 30,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

