Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Free Report) shares were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.69. Approximately 1,566,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,891,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

WEED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$3.65 to C$0.61 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.40 to C$0.70 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.16.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.32. The stock has a market cap of C$328.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.34.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

